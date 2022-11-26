With 48.0% Distance From Low, Is Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw 0.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.25 trading at $0.23 or 4.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.64B. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 181.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.58%, in the last five days CEPU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/25/22 when the stock touched $5.25 price level, adding 0.76% to its value on the day. Central Puerto S.A.’s shares saw a change of 67.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.98% in past 5-day. Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) showed a performance of 14.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 1.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -54.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -54.29% for stock’s current value.

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Central Puerto S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 35.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 429.41% while that of industry is -3.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -26.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $130.38 million and $106.36 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.60%.

CEPU Dividends

Central Puerto S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.49% institutions for Central Puerto S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Long Focus Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CEPU for having 1.7 million shares of worth $8.95 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Autonomy Capital (jersey) L.p., which was holding about 0.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.27 million.

On the other hand, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.33 million shares of worth $1.72 million or 0.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.06 million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.