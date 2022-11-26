With 38.25% Distance From Low, Could FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.34 trading at -$0.11 or -2.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.28B. That closing price of FINV’s stock is at a discount of -43.09% from its 52-week high price of $6.21 and is indicating a premium of 38.25% from its 52-week low price of $2.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 561.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FinVolution Group (FINV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.47%, in the last five days FINV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $4.34 price level, adding 9.58% to its value on the day. FinVolution Group’s shares saw a change of -11.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.14% in past 5-day. FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) showed a performance of -3.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.4 million shares which calculate 4.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $44.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40.15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $48.64. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1020.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -825.12% for stock’s current value.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.32 billion for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 113.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.12%.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 16 and November 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.27% institutions for FinVolution Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. is the top institutional holder at FINV for having 16.55 million shares of worth $78.6 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 16.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.32 million.

On the other hand, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.4 million shares of worth $21.66 million or 2.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.14 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8.97 million in the company or a holder of 1.26% of company’s stock.