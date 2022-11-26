With 14.07% Distance From Low, Is Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.55 trading at $0.06 or 1.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.70B. That closing price of AMBP’s stock is at a discount of -118.02% from its 52-week high price of $9.92 and is indicating a premium of 14.07% from its 52-week low price of $3.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.34%, in the last five days AMBP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/25/22 when the stock touched $4.55 price level, adding 0.87% to its value on the day. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s shares saw a change of -49.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.88% in past 5-day. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) showed a performance of 3.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.0 million shares which calculate 3.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.74 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -119.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.58% for stock’s current value.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.21 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.28 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $1.09 billion and $1.14 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.40% while estimating it to be 12.10% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -289.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.80%.

AMBP Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 75.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.81% institutions for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at AMBP for having 10.15 million shares of worth $61.94 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Brahman Capital Corporation, which was holding about 9.73 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.36 million.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Ave Maria Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.61 million shares of worth $28.34 million or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.87 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $23.62 million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.