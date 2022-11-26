Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) 45.08% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) saw 0.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.49 trading at $0.31 or 0.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.89B. That closing price of HCC’s stock is at a discount of -16.46% from its 52-week high price of $41.33 and is indicating a premium of 45.08% from its 52-week low price of $19.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 692.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.88%, in the last five days HCC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the stock touched $35.49 price level, adding 3.27% to its value on the day. Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s shares saw a change of 43.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.02% in past 5-day. Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) showed a performance of -3.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.53 million shares which calculate 3.82 days to cover the short interests.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Warrior Met Coal Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 329.35% while that of industry is 42.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -30.60% in the current quarter and calculating -52.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 70.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $424.37 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $343.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $415.55 million and $378.65 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.10% while estimating it to be -9.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.80% during past 5 years.

HCC Dividends

Warrior Met Coal Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.06% institutions for Warrior Met Coal Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HCC for having 7.02 million shares of worth $249.25 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 13.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.99 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $248.18 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.47 million shares of worth $87.67 million or 4.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.52 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $53.97 million in the company or a holder of 2.94% of company’s stock.