Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) Currently -53.54% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) saw 0.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.27 trading at -$0.04 or -3.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $273.60M. That closing price of URG’s stock is at a discount of -53.54% from its 52-week high price of $1.95 and is indicating a premium of 25.2% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.05%, in the last five days URG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $1.27 price level, adding 3.05% to its value on the day. Ur-Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.60% in past 5-day. Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) showed a performance of -5.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.66 million shares which calculate 6.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.66 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -136.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.71% for stock’s current value.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ur-Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 57.14% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 65,337.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.80% during past 5 years.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.14% institutions for Ur-Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at URG for having 20.85 million shares of worth $22.1 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CQS (US), LLC, which was holding about 10.76 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.4 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.25 million shares of worth $12.26 million or 5.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.67 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $14.73 million in the company or a holder of 4.79% of company’s stock.