The 12-Month Price Target For TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Is Now $34.01.

In last trading session, TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $27.76 trading at $0.8 or 2.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.28B. That closing price of TRMDâ€™s stock is at a discount of -10.52% from its 52-week high price of $30.68 and is indicating a premium of 77.77% from its 52-week low price of $6.17. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 275.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TORM plc (TRMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.97%, in the last five days TRMD remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $27.76 price level, adding 6.25% to its value on the day. TORM plcâ€™s shares saw a change of 248.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.11% in past 5-day. TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) showed a performance of 1.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.45 million shares which calculate 1.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31.53 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.01. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -22.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.58% for stockâ€™s current value.

TORM plc (TRMD) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1,800.00% in the current quarter and calculating 83.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -19.40% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $152.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $175.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $163.7 million and $105.1 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -7.00% while estimating it to be 67.20% for the next quarter.

TRMD Dividends

TORM plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.36% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 76.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.13% institutions for TORM plc that are currently holding shares of the company. FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at TRMD for having 1.3 million shares of worth $17.58 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.96% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 0.87 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 3.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.81 million.

On the other hand, DFA Continental Small Company Series and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.2 million shares of worth $3.18 million or 0.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.86 million in the company or a holder of 0.73% of companyâ€™s stock.