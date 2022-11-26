Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) Shares Surged 7.71% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) saw 0.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.56 trading at $0.06 or 12.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.03M. That closing price of TLIS’s stock is at a discount of -823.21% from its 52-week high price of $5.17 and is indicating a premium of 19.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 88840.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 131.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.78 in the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.04%, in the last five days TLIS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/25/22 when the stock touched $0.56 price level, adding 1.86% to its value on the day. Talis Biomedical Corporation’s shares saw a change of -86.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.71% in past 5-day. Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) showed a performance of -12.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.28 million shares which calculate 1.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.70 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -78.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 28.57% for stock’s current value.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Talis Biomedical Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.48% while that of industry is 4.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 47.70% in the current quarter and calculating 42.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -46.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $310k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $600k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $218k and $858k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 42.20% while estimating it to be -30.10% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -118.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.30%.

TLIS Dividends

Talis Biomedical Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.43% institutions for Talis Biomedical Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at TLIS for having 7.62 million shares of worth $6.19 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 28.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, which was holding about 2.82 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.29 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.32 million shares of worth $0.26 million or 1.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.31 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.24 million in the company or a holder of 1.15% of company’s stock.