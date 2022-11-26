SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Has Recovered -87.64 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -730.58% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at $0.05 or 3.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.64M. That closing price of SOBR’s stock is at a discount of -730.58% from its 52-week high price of $10.05 and is indicating a premium of 33.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.88%, in the last five days SOBR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/21/22 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 14.18% to its value on the day. SOBR Safe Inc.’s shares saw a change of -86.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.23% in past 5-day. SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) showed a performance of -68.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.77 million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -106.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -106.61% for stock’s current value.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.60% during past 5 years.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.48% institutions for SOBR Safe Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at SOBR for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, which was holding about 33572.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33242.0.