RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) Currently -41.25 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) saw 0.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $9.14 trading at -$0.14 or -1.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.01B. That closing price of RESâ€™s stock is at a discount of -41.25% from its 52-week high price of $12.91 and is indicating a premium of 58.21% from its 52-week low price of $3.82. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RPC Inc. (RES), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.21 in the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company â€” trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share â€” that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.51%, in the last five days RES remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the stock touched $9.14 price level, adding 6.45% to its value on the day. RPC Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 101.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.73% in past 5-day. RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) showed a performance of -9.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.38 million shares which calculate 6.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -42.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.47% for stockâ€™s current value.

RPC Inc. (RES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that RPC Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2,933.33% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 250.00% in the current quarter and calculating 257.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 69.60% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $406.22 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $440.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $268.25 million and $284.62 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 51.40% while estimating it to be 54.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.50% during past 5 years.

RES Dividends

RPC Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 24 and January 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 63.43% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 32.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.23% institutions for RPC Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at RES for having 11.73 million shares of worth $81.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.41% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 3.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.48 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.07 million shares of worth $42.05 million or 2.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $34.1 million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of companyâ€™s stock.