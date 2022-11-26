PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 20.88% Over A Month.

In last trading session, PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $63.28 trading at $1.55 or 2.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.08B. That closing price of PVHâ€™s stock is at a discount of -87.83% from its 52-week high price of $118.86 and is indicating a premium of 31.27% from its 52-week low price of $43.49. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PVH Corp. (PVH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.14 in the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company â€” trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share â€” that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.51%, in the last five days PVH remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 11/25/22 when the stock touched $63.28 price level, adding 0.39% to its value on the day. PVH Corp.â€™s shares saw a change of -40.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.94% in past 5-day. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) showed a performance of 20.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.68 million shares which calculate 1.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $71.41 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $51.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $105.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -65.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.41% for stockâ€™s current value.

PVH Corp. (PVH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PVH Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -21.97% while that of industry is -5.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -19.90% in the current quarter and calculating -39.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.50% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.23 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.34 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2023.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 183.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.04%.

PVH Dividends

PVH Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 29 and December 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.56% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 101.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.60% institutions for PVH Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management Llc is the top institutional holder at PVH for having 7.94 million shares of worth $451.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.17% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.59 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 11.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $431.71 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.99 million shares of worth $112.99 million or 3.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $87.46 million in the company or a holder of 2.99% of companyâ€™s stock.