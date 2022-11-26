Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Shares Rise 6.29% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A) saw 9.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.91 trading at $0.12 or 1.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.64B. That closing price of PBR-A’s stock is at a discount of -64.2% from its 52-week high price of $14.63 and is indicating a premium of 6.29% from its 52-week low price of $8.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.37%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s shares saw a change of -8.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.82% in past 5-day. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A) showed a performance of -25.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.26 million shares which calculate 0.7 days to cover the short interests.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR-A) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 158.80% in the current quarter and calculating 44.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.98 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $29.21 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $22.21 billion and $24.03 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 39.50% while estimating it to be 21.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.16% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 107.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.80%.

PBR-A Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.62% institutions for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras that are currently holding shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership is the top institutional holder at PBR-A for having 23.84 million shares of worth $253.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 16.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $171.33 million.

On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.37 million shares of worth $136.19 million or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.08 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $90.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.