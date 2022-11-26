Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 2.77% Last Month.

In last trading session, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.09 trading at $0.18 or 0.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.44B. That closing price of PARR’s stock is at a discount of -5.35% from its 52-week high price of $25.38 and is indicating a premium of 51.6% from its 52-week low price of $11.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 977.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.96 in the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.75%, in the last five days PARR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the stock touched $24.09 price level, adding 5.08% to its value on the day. Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 46.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.67% in past 5-day. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) showed a performance of 2.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.33 million shares which calculate 3.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -20.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.37% for stock’s current value.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 50.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 555.81% while that of industry is 43.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 157.90% in the current quarter and calculating 454.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.69 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.57 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.20% during past 5 years.

PARR Dividends

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.35% institutions for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PARR for having 7.53 million shares of worth $117.4 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Chai Trust Co LLC, which was holding about 5.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $88.75 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.04 million shares of worth $66.22 million or 6.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.52 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $24.87 million in the company or a holder of 2.52% of company’s stock.