OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Stock Dropped -73.90% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.61 trading at -$0.19 or -6.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $264.58M. That closing price of OABI’s stock is at a discount of -302.3% from its 52-week high price of $10.50 and is indicating a premium of 26.82% from its 52-week low price of $1.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.79%, in the last five days OABI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/21/22 when the stock touched $2.61 price level, adding 16.88% to its value on the day. OmniAb Inc.’s shares saw a change of -73.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.74% in past 5-day. OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) showed a performance of -68.40% in past 30-days.

OABI Dividends

OmniAb Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.29% institutions for OmniAb Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the top institutional holder at OABI for having 1.55 million shares of worth $4.05 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, which was holding about 1.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.88 million.

On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.46 million shares of worth $1.2 million or 0.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.