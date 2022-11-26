Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Share Price Recovers 37.08% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $68.99 trading at -$1.25 or -1.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.37B. That closing price of LSCC’s stock is at a discount of -18.09% from its 52-week high price of $81.47 and is indicating a premium of 37.08% from its 52-week low price of $43.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.44 in the current quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.78%, in the last five days LSCC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $68.99 price level, adding 3.16% to its value on the day. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s shares saw a change of -10.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.67% in past 5-day. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) showed a performance of 36.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.46 million shares which calculate 3.67 days to cover the short interests.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 37.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 65.09% while that of industry is 7.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.10% in the current quarter and calculating 37.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $166.28 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $169.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $128.25 million and $141.79 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.70% while estimating it to be 19.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 101.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

LSCC Dividends

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 13 and February 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.56% institutions for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LSCC for having 17.1 million shares of worth $829.48 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 13.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $647.25 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.05 million shares of worth $196.56 million or 2.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.99 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $196.57 million in the company or a holder of 2.91% of company’s stock.