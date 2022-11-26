Is Zhihu Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ZH) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $1.00?

In last trading session, Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) saw 0.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $1.00 trading at -$0.02 or -1.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $725.36M. That closing price of ZHâ€™s stock is at a discount of -724.0% from its 52-week high price of $8.24 and is indicating a premium of 11.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.89. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.96%, in the last five days ZH remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $1.00 price level, adding 24.81% to its value on the day. Zhihu Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -81.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.47% in past 5-day. Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) showed a performance of -6.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.24 million shares which calculate 15.05 days to cover the short interests.

Zhihu Inc. (ZH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zhihu Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -16.67% while that of industry is 13.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -266.70% in the current quarter and calculating -16.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.40% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $124.2 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $153.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $129.42 million and $149.95 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.00% while estimating it to be 2.30% for the next quarter.

ZH Dividends

Zhihu Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 21 and November 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.03% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 14.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.77% institutions for Zhihu Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ZH for having 24.66 million shares of worth $44.14 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.02% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Krane Funds Advisors LLC, which was holding about 20.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 3.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.9 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Emerging Mkts Small Companies Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 20.62 million shares of worth $36.9 million or 3.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.86 million in the company or a holder of 0.35% of companyâ€™s stock.