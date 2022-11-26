Is Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Expensive At $0.45? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) saw 0.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.45 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.85M. That closing price of JWEL’s stock is at a discount of -5628.89% from its 52-week high price of $25.78 and is indicating a premium of 17.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) trade information

JWEL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $0.45 price level, adding 28.37% to its value on the day. Jowell Global Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -97.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.40% in past 5-day. Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) showed a performance of -69.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.95 million shares which calculate 0.59 days to cover the short interests.

JWEL Dividends

Jowell Global Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.04% institutions for Jowell Global Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at JWEL for having 14581.0 shares of worth $6561.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Quantbot Technologies LP, which was holding about 100.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.0.