Is Albemarle Corporation’s -0.60% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $272.82 trading at -$11.08 or -3.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.02B. That closing price of ALB’s stock is at a discount of -22.63% from its 52-week high price of $334.55 and is indicating a premium of 37.71% from its 52-week low price of $169.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Albemarle Corporation (ALB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $6.99 in the current quarter.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.90%, in the last five days ALB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $272.82 price level, adding 5.61% to its value on the day. Albemarle Corporation’s shares saw a change of 16.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.67% in past 5-day. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) showed a performance of -3.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.21 million shares which calculate 1.5 days to cover the short interests.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Albemarle Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 419.55% while that of industry is -4.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 565.70% in the current quarter and calculating 729.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 125.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.25 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.62 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $770.38 million and $894.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 192.40% while estimating it to be 193.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -69.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 77.17%.

ALB Dividends

Albemarle Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.28% institutions for Albemarle Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ALB for having 13.78 million shares of worth $2.88 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 11.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.29 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.94 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.45 million shares of worth $720.65 million or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $563.4 million in the company or a holder of 2.30% of company’s stock.