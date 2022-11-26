Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) Reduces -0.28% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) saw 0.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.22 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $247.28M. That closing price of IMMR’s stock is at a discount of -0.97% from its 52-week high price of $7.29 and is indicating a premium of 40.72% from its 52-week low price of $4.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 287.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Immersion Corporation (IMMR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.16 in the current quarter.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) trade information

IMMR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $7.22 price level, adding 0.55% to its value on the day. Immersion Corporation’s shares saw a change of 26.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.28% in past 5-day. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) showed a performance of 32.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.64 million shares which calculate 3.25 days to cover the short interests.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -9.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $9.5 million and $9.75 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -10.50% while estimating it to be -17.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 107.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

IMMR Dividends

Immersion Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.39% institutions for Immersion Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at IMMR for having 1.67 million shares of worth $8.91 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.49 million.

On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.31 million shares of worth $7.4 million or 3.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.96 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.14 million in the company or a holder of 2.87% of company’s stock.