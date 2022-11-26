Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Has Recovered 4.85% So Far, But Another -142.42% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw 0.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.65 trading at $0.01 or 0.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $428.41M. That closing price of HYZN’s stock is at a discount of -394.55% from its 52-week high price of $8.16 and is indicating a premium of 4.85% from its 52-week low price of $1.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.61%, in the last five days HYZN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $1.65 price level, adding 9.34% to its value on the day. Hyzon Motors Inc.’s shares saw a change of -74.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.78% in past 5-day. Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) showed a performance of -8.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.19 million shares which calculate 21.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -142.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -142.42% for stock’s current value.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hyzon Motors Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -400.00% while that of industry is 1.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 892.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.17 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 25 and November 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.95% institutions for Hyzon Motors Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at HYZN for having 7.56 million shares of worth $12.47 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, which was holding about 6.23 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.28 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.5 million shares of worth $12.37 million or 3.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.62 million in the company or a holder of 0.88% of company’s stock.