Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) Down -76.13% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.50 trading at -$0.6 or -8.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $96.39M. That closing price of HUDI’s stock is at a discount of -2867.38% from its 52-week high price of $192.88 and from its 52-week low price of $6.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 806.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.45%, in the last five days HUDI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $6.50 price level, adding 23.08% to its value on the day. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -79.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.97% in past 5-day. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) showed a performance of -76.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 70.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.23% institutions for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at HUDI for having 18371.0 shares of worth $0.12 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 13027.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $84675.0.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Steel ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 18371.0 shares of worth $0.12 million or 0.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13027.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $84675.0 in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.