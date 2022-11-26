Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Is Down -3.12% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.91 trading at $0.15 or 1.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.47B. That closing price of HLIT’s stock is at a discount of -5.97% from its 52-week high price of $15.80 and is indicating a premium of 44.67% from its 52-week low price of $8.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.02%, in the last five days HLIT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $14.91 price level, adding 0.53% to its value on the day. Harmonic Inc.’s shares saw a change of 26.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.83% in past 5-day. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) showed a performance of -3.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.29 million shares which calculate 5.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -34.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.43% for stock’s current value.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Harmonic Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 54.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.94% while that of industry is 6.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.10% in the current quarter and calculating -12.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $152.33 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $161.68 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $117.83 million and $155.8 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.30% while estimating it to be 3.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 141.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.40%.

HLIT Dividends

Harmonic Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 30 and February 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.63% institutions for Harmonic Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at HLIT for having 17.45 million shares of worth $151.33 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 16.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 15.5 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $134.42 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.11 million shares of worth $96.32 million or 10.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $100.14 million in the company or a holder of 7.33% of company’s stock.