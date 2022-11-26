Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) -2.08% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.19?

In last trading session, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.93 trading at -$0.1 or -1.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $841.83M. That closing price of GOSS’s stock is at a discount of -70.1% from its 52-week high price of $15.19 and is indicating a premium of 36.84% from its 52-week low price of $5.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.11%, in the last five days GOSS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/21/22 when the stock touched $8.93 price level, adding 5.1% to its value on the day. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.08% in past 5-day. Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) showed a performance of -24.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.66 million shares which calculate 12.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -179.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -56.77% for stock’s current value.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gossamer Bio Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.14% while that of industry is 4.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.30% in the current quarter and calculating 14.90% increase in the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.20%.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.55% institutions for Gossamer Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at GOSS for having 7.42 million shares of worth $62.11 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 7.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.85 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.98 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.5 million shares of worth $28.07 million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $29.8 million in the company or a holder of 2.65% of company’s stock.