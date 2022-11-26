Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) Is Down -13.48% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) saw 0.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at -$0.03 or -6.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.27M. That closing price of GLS’s stock is at a discount of -3118.42% from its 52-week high price of $12.23 and is indicating a premium of 36.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 143.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.34 in the current quarter.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.32%, in the last five days GLS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/21/22 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 23.23% to its value on the day. Gelesis Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -96.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.09% in past 5-day. Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) showed a performance of -13.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.87 million shares which calculate 5.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.45. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.42% for stock’s current value.

GLS Dividends

Gelesis Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.11% institutions for Gelesis Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the top institutional holder at GLS for having 5.66 million shares of worth $8.77 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 7.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, which was holding about 1.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.72 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.39 million shares of worth $0.61 million or 0.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.19 million in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.