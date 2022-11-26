G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Adds 3.93% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) saw 0.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.42 trading at -$0.09 or -0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $993.03M. That closing price of GIII’s stock is at a discount of -52.94% from its 52-week high price of $32.76 and is indicating a premium of 32.91% from its 52-week low price of $14.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 688.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.81 in the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.42%, in the last five days GIII remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $21.42 price level, adding 1.24% to its value on the day. G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -22.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.93% in past 5-day. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) showed a performance of 15.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.15 million shares which calculate 4.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -30.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.97% for stock’s current value.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.63% while that of industry is -5.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -16.20% in the current quarter and calculating -31.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.06 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $765.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 739.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -10.70%.

GIII Dividends

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 29 and December 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.44% institutions for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GIII for having 7.76 million shares of worth $157.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 16.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.72 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $95.42 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.17 million shares of worth $47.32 million or 6.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $24.39 million in the company or a holder of 2.54% of company’s stock.