Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) At $10.74: What To Do?

In last trading session, Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.74 trading at $0.16 or 1.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.93B. That closing price of ERJ’s stock is at a discount of -68.34% from its 52-week high price of $18.08 and is indicating a premium of 26.35% from its 52-week low price of $7.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.51%, in the last five days ERJ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $10.74 price level, adding 1.74% to its value on the day. Embraer S.A.’s shares saw a change of -39.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.68% in past 5-day. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) showed a performance of 13.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.75 million shares which calculate 3.41 days to cover the short interests.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Embraer S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 426.67% while that of industry is -0.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 155.60% in the current quarter and calculating 21.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.19 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.92 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $958.1 million and $1.3 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.40% while estimating it to be 47.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.00%.

ERJ Dividends

Embraer S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.50% institutions for Embraer S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners L.P. is the top institutional holder at ERJ for having 18.54 million shares of worth $162.79 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 4.22 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.04 million.

On the other hand, Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.11 million shares of worth $18.18 million or 1.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.75 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18.64 million in the company or a holder of 0.94% of company’s stock.