Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) Has Recovered -33.18 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -73.21% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) saw 0.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.33 trading at -$0.03 or -0.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $346.31M. That closing price of KODK’s stock is at a discount of -73.21% from its 52-week high price of $7.50 and is indicating a premium of 20.32% from its 52-week low price of $3.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 599.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.69%, in the last five days KODK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $4.33 price level, adding 7.48% to its value on the day. Eastman Kodak Company’s shares saw a change of -7.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.04% in past 5-day. Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) showed a performance of -21.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.35 million shares which calculate 10.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -333.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 76.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 76.91% for stock’s current value.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 102.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -12.00%.

KODK Dividends

Eastman Kodak Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.47% institutions for Eastman Kodak Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at KODK for having 4.04 million shares of worth $18.76 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.01 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.62 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.0 million shares of worth $9.28 million or 2.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.94 million in the company or a holder of 1.64% of company’s stock.