Does Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Look Expensive At $1.60? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) saw 0.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.60 trading at -$0.05 or -3.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.78M. That closing price of UK’s stock is at a discount of -1262.5% from its 52-week high price of $21.80 and is indicating a premium of 43.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 66290.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 46.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.02%, in the last five days UK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the stock touched $1.60 price level, adding 19.59% to its value on the day. Ucommune International Ltd’s shares saw a change of -88.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.89% in past 5-day. Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) showed a performance of -35.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38970.0 shares which calculate 1.35 days to cover the short interests.

UK Dividends

Ucommune International Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 28 and December 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.92% institutions for Ucommune International Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Shen, Neil, Nanpeng is the top institutional holder at UK for having 2.3 million shares of worth $3.67 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 58.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 1611.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2577.0.