Does Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Look Expensive At $22.45? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw 0.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.45 trading at -$0.43 or -1.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.92B. That closing price of ARLP’s stock is at a discount of -23.07% from its 52-week high price of $27.63 and is indicating a premium of 56.97% from its 52-week low price of $9.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 576.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.5 in the current quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.88%, in the last five days ARLP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $22.45 price level, adding 2.18% to its value on the day. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s shares saw a change of 77.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.63% in past 5-day. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) showed a performance of -4.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.54 million shares which calculate 6.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -33.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.72% for stock’s current value.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 222.06% while that of industry is 42.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 206.10% in the current quarter and calculating 312.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 55.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $668.32 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $699.57 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $415.44 million and $473.47 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 60.90% while estimating it to be 47.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 234.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.83%.

ARLP Dividends

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 30 and February 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.90% institutions for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at ARLP for having 10.12 million shares of worth $184.44 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 7.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Magnolia Group, LLC, which was holding about 3.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.7 million.

On the other hand, Two Roads Shared Tr-Recurrent MLP & Infrastructure Fd and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.5 million shares of worth $10.89 million or 0.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.39 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.68 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.