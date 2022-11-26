Do You Like Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) At $13.28?

In last trading session, Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) saw 0.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.28 trading at -$0.13 or -0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $587.77M. That closing price of CGEM’s stock is at a discount of -44.65% from its 52-week high price of $19.21 and is indicating a premium of 45.03% from its 52-week low price of $7.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 162.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.97%, in the last five days CGEM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/25/22 when the stock touched $13.28 price level, adding 2.14% to its value on the day. Cullinan Oncology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.67% in past 5-day. Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) showed a performance of -0.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.44 million shares which calculate 14.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -276.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -50.6% for stock’s current value.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cullinan Oncology Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 25.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 251.32% while that of industry is 4.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -142.50% in the current quarter and calculating -18.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 387.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

CGEM Dividends

Cullinan Oncology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.03% institutions for Cullinan Oncology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BioImpact Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at CGEM for having 7.65 million shares of worth $98.05 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 16.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 7.51 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $96.27 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.92 million shares of worth $11.83 million or 2.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.12 million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.