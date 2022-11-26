D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) fall -57.80% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $0.69?

In last trading session, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.69 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $229.87M. That closing price of HEPS’s stock is at a discount of -330.43% from its 52-week high price of $2.97 and is indicating a premium of 14.49% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 441.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

HEPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $0.69 price level, adding 8.0% to its value on the day. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s shares saw a change of -63.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.43% in past 5-day. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) showed a performance of -10.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.43 million shares which calculate 6.05 days to cover the short interests.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $70.39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37.17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $107.10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -15421.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5286.96% for stock’s current value.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.34% while that of industry is -5.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.20% in the current quarter and calculating 15.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 74.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.37 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $1.75 billion and $1.66 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 70.80% while estimating it to be 103.10% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -57.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.40%.

HEPS Dividends

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 76.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.10% institutions for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. that are currently holding shares of the company. Genesis Investment Management, LLP is the top institutional holder at HEPS for having 7.89 million shares of worth $7.6 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 2.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Must Asset Management Inc., which was holding about 7.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.35 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.82 million shares of worth $1.71 million or 0.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.9 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.79 million in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.