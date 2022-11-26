CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Is 72.54% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) saw 0.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $68.57 trading at -$0.67 or -0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.39B. That closing price of CEIX’s stock is at a discount of -15.46% from its 52-week high price of $79.17 and is indicating a premium of 72.54% from its 52-week low price of $18.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 647.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.97%, in the last five days CEIX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/25/22 when the stock touched $68.57 price level, adding 1.87% to its value on the day. CONSOL Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 206.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.55% in past 5-day. CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) showed a performance of 10.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.17 million shares which calculate 4.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $80.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $75.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.38% for stock’s current value.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CONSOL Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 29.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 436.41% while that of industry is 42.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 189.40% in the current quarter and calculating 1.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 50.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $474.85 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $512.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $149.01 million and $480.62 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 218.70% while estimating it to be 6.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.20% during past 5 years.

CEIX Dividends

CONSOL Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 06 and February 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.24% institutions for CONSOL Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CEIX for having 5.11 million shares of worth $252.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 14.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 2.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $122.39 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.39 million shares of worth $153.74 million or 6.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.01 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $65.08 million in the company or a holder of 2.90% of company’s stock.