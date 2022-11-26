Buy, Sell Or Hold LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) At $1.30?

In last trading session, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) saw 0.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.30 trading at $0.1 or 8.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $143.22M. That closing price of LITB’s stock is at a discount of -20.77% from its 52-week high price of $1.57 and is indicating a premium of 43.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 47260.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 137.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.33%, in the last five days LITB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/25/22 when the stock touched $1.30 price level, adding 4.41% to its value on the day. LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 28.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.04% in past 5-day. LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) showed a performance of 49.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.39 million shares which calculate 3.33 days to cover the short interests.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $78.49 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $77.08 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2017. Company posted $65.65 million and $64.36 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.60% while estimating it to be 19.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 45.00%.

LITB Dividends

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 30 and December 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.90% institutions for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP is the top institutional holder at LITB for having 5.39 million shares of worth $5.77 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd., which was holding about 2.06 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.2 million.