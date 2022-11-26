Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Lost -2.25% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.71 trading at $0.04 or 0.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.49B. That closing price of OWL’s stock is at a discount of -44.75% from its 52-week high price of $16.95 and is indicating a premium of 31.17% from its 52-week low price of $8.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.34%, in the last five days OWL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $11.71 price level, adding 4.33% to its value on the day. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.25% in past 5-day. Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) showed a performance of 18.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.19 million shares which calculate 6.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.87% for stock’s current value.

Statistics highlight that Blue Owl Capital Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -65.13% while that of industry is -11.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.20% in the current quarter and calculating 16.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 55.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $335.48 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $363.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $235.7 million and $288.52 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 42.30% while estimating it to be 26.00% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -386.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.45%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Insiders are in possession of 2.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.96% institutions for Blue Owl Capital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at OWL for having 50.0 million shares of worth $501.5 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 11.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 49.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $501.03 million.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and American Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 21.88 million shares of worth $201.96 million or 5.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.39 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $197.39 million in the company or a holder of 5.09% of company’s stock.