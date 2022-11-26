Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Has Already Recovered 24.92%, But Another -1056.16% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) saw 0.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.33 trading at $0.29 or 9.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $120.52M. That closing price of ASTI’s stock is at a discount of -1056.16% from its 52-week high price of $38.50 and is indicating a premium of 24.92% from its 52-week low price of $2.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 70100.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 172.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.54%, in the last five days ASTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $3.33 price level, adding 3.76% to its value on the day. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -73.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.89% in past 5-day. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) showed a performance of 9.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40890.0 shares which calculate 0.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $300000000.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 100.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $300000000.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $300000000.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9009008909.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9009008909.01% for stock’s current value.

ASTI Dividends

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.