Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 7.30% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) saw 0.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $45.84 trading at $0.45 or 0.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.16B. That closing price of AKRO’s stock is at a discount of -1.42% from its 52-week high price of $46.49 and is indicating a premium of 83.6% from its 52-week low price of $7.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.74 in the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.99%, in the last five days AKRO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/25/22 when the stock touched $45.84 price level, adding 3.45% to its value on the day. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 116.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.08% in past 5-day. Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) showed a performance of 7.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.97 million shares which calculate 3.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $64.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -39.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.74% for stock’s current value.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Akero Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 453.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.46% while that of industry is 4.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.70% in the current quarter and calculating 17.20% increase in the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -14.60%.

AKRO Dividends

Akero Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.02% institutions for Akero Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Skorpios Trust is the top institutional holder at AKRO for having 4.91 million shares of worth $46.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 13.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 3.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.0 million.

On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.24 million shares of worth $11.72 million or 3.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8.95 million in the company or a holder of 2.52% of company’s stock.