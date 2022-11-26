After A -80.33% Fall This Year Is Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) saw 0.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.06 trading at -$0.01 or -0.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $636.60M. That closing price of TUYA’s stock is at a discount of -599.06% from its 52-week high price of $7.41 and is indicating a premium of 27.36% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 638.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.93%, in the last five days TUYA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $1.06 price level, adding 4.07% to its value on the day. Tuya Inc.’s shares saw a change of -83.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.75% in past 5-day. Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) showed a performance of 23.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.2 million shares which calculate 12.71 days to cover the short interests.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tuya Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -59.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.27% while that of industry is 5.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -27.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $44.11 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $45.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $85.58 million and $74.97 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -48.50% while estimating it to be -40.00% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -200.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.30%.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 21 and November 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.30% institutions for Tuya Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc is the top institutional holder at TUYA for having 8.28 million shares of worth $21.7 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.06 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.0 million shares of worth $1.86 million or 0.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.69 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.07 million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.