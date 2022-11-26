Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Achieved Almost -3.75% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) saw 0.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.26 trading at -$0.01 or -0.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.07B. That closing price of ADEA’s stock is at a discount of -101.95% from its 52-week high price of $20.72 and is indicating a premium of 36.45% from its 52-week low price of $6.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 748.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Adeia Inc. (ADEA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.32 in the current quarter.

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.10%, in the last five days ADEA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $10.26 price level, adding 1.35% to its value on the day. Adeia Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.37% in past 5-day. Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) showed a performance of -3.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.94 million shares which calculate 3.72 days to cover the short interests.

Adeia Inc. (ADEA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Adeia Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.42% while that of industry is 14.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -39.60% in the current quarter and calculating -3.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -36.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $96.17 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $92.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $219.38 million and $214.45 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -56.20% while estimating it to be -56.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -129.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

ADEA Dividends

Adeia Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.37% institutions for Adeia Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.