Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) 8.89% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.55 trading at -$0.46 or -0.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.05B. That closing price of ASO’s stock is at a discount of -1.53% from its 52-week high price of $52.34 and is indicating a premium of 51.31% from its 52-week low price of $25.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.6 in the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.88%, in the last five days ASO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $51.55 price level, adding 1.51% to its value on the day. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.89% in past 5-day. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) showed a performance of 15.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.01 million shares which calculate 6.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $60.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $53.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $76.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -47.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.81% for stock’s current value.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 51.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.95% while that of industry is -6.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -8.60% in the current quarter and calculating -2.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.55 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.85 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 63.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 110.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.00%.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 08 and December 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 106.16% institutions for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ASO for having 13.58 million shares of worth $482.56 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 17.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 12.76 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $453.65 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.21 million shares of worth $261.77 million or 7.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.83 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $165.17 million in the company or a holder of 4.81% of company’s stock.