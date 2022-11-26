9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Currently -533.33% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) saw 0.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.21 trading at $0.0 or -0.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $48.03M. That closing price of JFU’s stock is at a discount of -533.33% from its 52-week high price of $1.33 and is indicating a premium of 9.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 452.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.10%, in the last five days JFU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/25/22 when the stock touched $0.21 price level, adding 1.87% to its value on the day. 9F Inc.’s shares saw a change of -80.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.59% in past 5-day. 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) showed a performance of -5.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.39 million shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 90.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.22%.

JFU Dividends

9F Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.85% institutions for 9F Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at JFU for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cetera Investment Advisers, which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.18 million.

On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.1 million shares of worth $41798.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 90733.0 shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $37218.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.