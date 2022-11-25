With 16.67% Distance From Low, Is Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.16 trading at $0.06 or 2.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $509.42M. That most recent trading price of GEVO’s stock is at a discount of -191.67% from its 52-week high price of $6.30 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gevo Inc. (GEVO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.86%, in the last five days GEVO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $2.16 price level, adding 5.26% to its value on the day. Gevo Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.87% in past 5-day. Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) showed a performance of -7.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48.16 million shares which calculate 6.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.51% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -733.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.48% for stock’s current value.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gevo Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is -3.90. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,125.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.61 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $54k and $232k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6,585.20% while estimating it to be 1,852.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 72.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.07% institutions for Gevo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GEVO for having 25.42 million shares of worth $55.21 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 10.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 25.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.17 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 23.63 million shares of worth $51.32 million or 9.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.21 million in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.