VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Achieved Almost 50.97% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In recent trading session, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw 7.35 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.61 trading at $0.14 or 31.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.01B. That most recent trading price of VEON’s stock is at a discount of -203.28% from its 52-week high price of $1.85 and is indicating a premium of 60.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 459.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 31.12%, in the last five days VEON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/25/22 when the stock touched $0.61 price level, adding 1.61% to its value on the day. VEON Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -72.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.53% in past 5-day. VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) showed a performance of 50.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.86 million shares which calculate 1.51 days to cover the short interests.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.05 billion for the same. Company posted $2 billion and $1.99 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.10% during past 5 years.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.80% institutions for VEON Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Exor Capital LLP is the top institutional holder at VEON for having 120.79 million shares of worth $55.56 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Shah Capital Management, which was holding about 74.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.22 million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik International Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 16.02 million shares of worth $7.75 million or 0.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.94 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.