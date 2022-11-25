TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) 5.88% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.19 trading at $0.02 or 1.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $24.64M. That most recent trading price of TC’s stock is at a discount of -802.52% from its 52-week high price of $10.74 and is indicating a premium of 5.88% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 347.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TuanChe Limited (TC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.68%, in the last five days TC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $1.19 price level, adding 85.34% to its value on the day. TuanChe Limited’s shares saw a change of -58.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -86.24% in past 5-day. TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) showed a performance of -81.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 0.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $78.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.48% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $78.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $78.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6496.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6496.64% for stock’s current value.

TuanChe Limited (TC) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 123.50% in the current quarter and calculating 210.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.55 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $25.9 million and $11.24 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -55.40% while estimating it to be 17.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.20% during past 5 years.

TC Dividends

TuanChe Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 01 and December 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.43% institutions for TuanChe Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at TC for having 49698.0 shares of worth $58146.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 3539.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4140.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5969.0 shares of worth $6983.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5782.0 shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6764.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.