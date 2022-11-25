Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Is 14.2% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In recent trading session, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.69 trading at -$0.03 or -1.74% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $266.75M. That most recent trading price of DCFC’s stock is at a discount of -1068.64% from its 52-week high price of $19.75 and is indicating a premium of 14.2% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 865.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.74%, in the last five days DCFC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $1.69 price level, adding 2.31% to its value on the day. Tritium DCFC Limited’s shares saw a change of -82.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.26% in past 5-day. Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) showed a performance of -26.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.4 million shares which calculate 1.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.28% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1142.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -136.69% for stock’s current value.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $240.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.97% institutions for Tritium DCFC Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Varley Holdings Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at DCFC for having 22.11 million shares of worth $134.67 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 14.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Riverstone Holdings Llc, which was holding about 15.56 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94.79 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.15 million shares of worth $10.05 million or 2.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.97 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.