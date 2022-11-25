The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Share Price Rebounds 40.0% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) saw 30.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.10 trading at $0.02 or 32.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.62M. That closing price of VGFC’s stock is at a discount of -1230.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.33 and is indicating a premium of 40.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 32.95%, in the last five days VGFC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $0.10 price level, adding 25.37% to its value on the day. The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s shares saw a change of -86.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.77% in past 5-day. The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) showed a performance of -6.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.05 million shares which calculate 1.39 days to cover the short interests.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

VGFC Dividends

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 21 and November 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.59% institutions for The Very Good Food Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at VGFC for having 13.1 million shares of worth $3.09 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 13.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 0.29 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68094.0.

On the other hand, VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 93500.0 shares of worth $20560.0 or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 42576.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10052.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.