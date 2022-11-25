SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) At $4.57: So What?

In recent trading session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw 16.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.57 trading at -$0.09 or -2.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.49B. That most recent trading price of SOFI’s stock is at a discount of -308.97% from its 52-week high price of $18.69 and is indicating a premium of 0.88% from its 52-week low price of $4.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 60.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 46.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.04%, in the last five days SOFI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $4.57 price level, adding 16.76% to its value on the day. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.73% in past 5-day. SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) showed a performance of -17.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 96.7 million shares which calculate 2.53 days to cover the short interests.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SoFi Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 57.00% while that of industry is 14.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 40.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $392.76 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $431.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $251.57 million and $279.88 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 56.10% while estimating it to be 54.30% for the next quarter.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.38% institutions for SoFi Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Softbank Group Corporation is the top institutional holder at SOFI for having 95.28 million shares of worth $502.14 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 61.96 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $326.54 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 20.2 million shares of worth $106.46 million or 2.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $91.35 million in the company or a holder of 1.88% of company’s stock.