Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Is 35.29% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) saw 4.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at -$0.01 or -5.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.23M. That closing price of SYTA’s stock is at a discount of -4135.29% from its 52-week high price of $7.20 and is indicating a premium of 35.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.57%, in the last five days SYTA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/21/22 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 18.27% to its value on the day. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s shares saw a change of -95.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.37% in past 5-day. Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) showed a performance of 22.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.09 million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Siyata Mobile Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -83.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 81.72% while that of industry is -39.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.63 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.80% during past 5 years.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.14% institutions for Siyata Mobile Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SYTA for having 0.65 million shares of worth $0.71 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 33055.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36029.0.