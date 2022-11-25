Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Reduces -2.54% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.13 trading at $0.06 or 2.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $302.79M. That most recent trading price of QUOT’s stock is at a discount of -153.04% from its 52-week high price of $7.92 and is indicating a premium of 46.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.12%, in the last five days QUOT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/21/22 when the stock touched $3.13 price level, adding 4.86% to its value on the day. Quotient Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.54% in past 5-day. Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) showed a performance of 28.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.77 million shares which calculate 2.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.69% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -11.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.15% for stock’s current value.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 500.00% in the current quarter and calculating -16.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -42.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $70.34 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $83.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $135.88 million and $146.41 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -48.20% while estimating it to be -42.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

QUOT Dividends

Quotient Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.17% institutions for Quotient Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc is the top institutional holder at QUOT for having 6.73 million shares of worth $21.29 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 6.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Engaged Capital, LLC, which was holding about 6.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.33 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.57 million shares of worth $8.14 million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.66 million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.