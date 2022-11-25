Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Could Actually Go To $12.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) saw 6.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.87 trading at $0.05 or 0.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.34B. That closing price of PSNY’s stock is at a discount of -84.24% from its 52-week high price of $14.50 and is indicating a premium of 49.17% from its 52-week low price of $4.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.64%, in the last five days PSNY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $7.87 price level, adding 1.5% to its value on the day. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s shares saw a change of -32.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.99% in past 5-day. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) showed a performance of 71.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.76 million shares which calculate 3.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.36% for stock’s current value.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 76.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.71% institutions for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB is the top institutional holder at PSNY for having 4.4 million shares of worth $22.27 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., which was holding about 3.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.92 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.2 million shares of worth $11.14 million or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9.74 million in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.