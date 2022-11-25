Peak Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBO) Down -52.50% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Peak Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBO) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.01 trading at $1.26 or 26.50% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $98.94M. That most recent trading price of PKBO’s stock is at a discount of -149.58% from its 52-week high price of $15.00 and is indicating a premium of 36.77% from its 52-week low price of $3.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 93440.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 510.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Peak Bio Inc. (PKBO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.46 in the current quarter.

Peak Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 26.50%, in the last five days PKBO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/25/22 when the stock touched $6.01 price level, adding 20.82% to its value on the day. Peak Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.06% in past 5-day. Peak Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBO) showed a performance of -52.50% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.93% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -149.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -149.58% for stock’s current value.

Peak Bio Inc. (PKBO) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $110k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $120k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

PKBO Dividends

Peak Bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Peak Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.85% institutions for Peak Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the top institutional holder at PKBO for having 0.72 million shares of worth $4.61 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Berkley W R Corp, which was holding about 0.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.35 million.

On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Low Duration Fixed Inc Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 35000.0 shares of worth $0.22 million or 0.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23979.0 shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.