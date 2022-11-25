Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Are Down -7.11 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In recent trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) saw 6.11 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.49 trading at $0.05 or 1.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.87B. That most recent trading price of NU’s stock is at a discount of -172.61% from its 52-week high price of $12.24 and is indicating a premium of 27.39% from its 52-week low price of $3.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 41.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 30.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.24%, in the last five days NU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/25/22 when the stock touched $4.49 price level, adding 0.22% to its value on the day. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -52.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.11% in past 5-day. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) showed a performance of -3.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 89.37 million shares which calculate 3.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.99 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.77% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -176.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 26.5% for stock’s current value.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nu Holdings Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 14.10. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 148.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.22 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.37 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.40% institutions for Nu Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NU for having 555.45 million shares of worth $2.08 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 16.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Galileo (PTC) Ltd, which was holding about 415.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.55 billion.

On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 36.88 million shares of worth $155.25 million or 1.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 29.98 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $131.91 million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.